Business Vietnam urged to improve productivity for economic reform Increasing labour productivity, ensuring fast and sustainable growth and overcoming the middle income trap are priorities for the country in terms of economic reform.

Business Solutions sought to further exploit niche markets in Europe A conference was held in Tam Ky city of the central province of Quang Nam to seek ways to exploit promising and niche markets in the European Union (EU) basing on advantages from the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and connections with international distribution systems.

Business Banks face challenges in improving credit quality Though banks gained profits of trillions of Vietnamese dong in Q3 2022, credit quality has remained a concern of the banking industry, especially when Circular No. 14/2021/TT-NHNN on loan rescheduling for COVID-19 affected borrowers expired at the end of June this year.

Business Vietnamese firms seek chances to boost exports to Japan A business matching event was held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 15 to help Vietnamese enterprises seek partners and opportunities for export to Japan.