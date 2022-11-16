Vietnam Foodexpo 2022 kicks off in HCM City
The Vietnam Foodexpo 2022 opens in HCM City on November 16 (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam Foodexpo 2022, one of the major exhibitions in the food industry, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 16, drawing nearly 400 businesses from 30 domestic localities and nearly 20 foreign countries and territories.
More than 500 booths at the event are showcasing agricultural products, raw and processed aquatic products, processed foods, machineries, equipment, food processing technology, food preservation and packaging technology, food safety and hygiene technology.
Opening the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said that the exhibition is one of the outstanding trade promotion activities of the food industry and a professional trade and investment forum gathering leading brands and introducing major agricultural products of Vietnam.
Hai said that the Vietnam Foodexpo 2022 is a chance to honour national trademark of Vietnamese food, while giving a chance for visitors to experience a diversity of high-quality food products of Vietnam and the world.
According to the organising board, a series of trade and investment promotion activities will be held within the framework of the exhibition which will last until November 19./.