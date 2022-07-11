Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosts the French ambassador last year. (Photo: VNA)

For cultural cooperation, Warnery highlighted the French Institute in Vietnam with a range of activities, saying the French side will launch a project on heritage conservation in Vietnam in the time ahead, under which French museums will cooperate with their Vietnamese counterparts in this regard.The diplomat said the value of French scholarships to Vietnamese students will increase by 20 percent this year as compared with the previous year. France is also an incubator for Vietnamese startups, he continued.For the celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023, he said it will begin right in December 2022 with a conference in Hanoi, and there will be multiple activities next year./.