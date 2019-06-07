Vietnam’s U20 futsal team pose for a photo together at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport before leaving for Iran (Photo: vff.org.vn)

Vietnam’s U20 futsal team headed to Iran on June 7 for a training session prior to the 2019 Asia Football Confederation (AFC) U-20 Futsal Championship, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.On June 10, Vietnam will play Iranian club Mes Sungun, the reigning champion of the 2018 AFC Futsal Club Championship.The squad will join a friendly match against Taiwan one day later.At the 2019 AFC U-20 Futsal Championship, Vietnam are in Group C with Japan and Tajikistan. The teams will compete in a round-robin format and the top two of each group will advance to the quarter-finals.Vietnam will face Tajikistan on June 15 and tournament’s favourites Japan the next day.Head coach Truong Quoc Tuan said after the training session, he will announce his squad of 14 to compete at the continental futsal event.-VNA