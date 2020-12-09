Culture - Sports AFF Cup moved again to December 2021 The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2020 will be postponed one more time from April 2021 to December 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture - Sports Dien Bien: Dao people’s maturity ritual recognised as national intangible heritage The “cap sac” (maturity ritual) of the Dao Quan chet ethnic minority people in the northwestern mountainous province of Dien Bien’s Tua Chua district has been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in accordance with a decision issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on January 22, 2020.

Culture - Sports Paint Vietnam in London, a self-taught painter puts nostalgia on walls A triptych of three large oil on canvas paintings adorning Viet Rest restaurant in London has become a new magnet to bring Vietnamese living in the UK capital city together.