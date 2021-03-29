Society Hanoi’s police detain man for anti-State propaganda Hanoi’s police have taken a man into custody as they investigate allegations of “making, storing, distributing, or disseminating information, documents, and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Society Hong Van bonsai village on Hanoi’s outskirts Located in Hanoi’s outlying district of Thuong Tin, Hong Van village boasts its well-developed bonsai business. This place is also where many skillful and creative artisans meet and share experiences in bonsai art.

Society Virtual job fair links Vietnamese with Japanese employers A virtual job fair was held on March 27 with a view to connecting Vietnamese job seekers in Japan with local employers.

Environment Land subsidence endangers Mekong Delta The overexploitation of groundwater in the Mekong Delta has contributed to severe land subsidence, which could lead to devastating consequences if the practice continues, experts have said.