Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate Doan Hong Phong pays a working visit to Vietnamese Embassy in Germany . (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnamese government, led by Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate (GI) Doan Hong Phong paid a working visit to Germany from July 1-3 to discuss with relevant agencies of the host country anti-corruption measures as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation.



At a working session between Phong and State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry of Justice Angelika Schlunck, the two sides compared note on the organisational structure and operations of their anti-corruption inspection agencies. They also discussed issues relating to cooperation in multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate Doan Hong Phong presents a souvenir to State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry of Justice Angelika Schlunck (Photo: VNA)

Both sides underlined the importance of inspection and the active participation of all ministries and sectors to the fight against corruption. Issues of their interests included the recovery of asset acquired by corruption, authentication of asset declarations of officials, and non-cash payment.

While in Germany, the Vietnamese delegation also held working sessions with relevant units of the Federal Ministry of the Interior on anti-corruption work. According to Phong, the exchanges between the two sides contributed to enhancing the understanding on areas of mutual concern as well as the implementation of measures in this regard in each country in line with their own characteristics./.