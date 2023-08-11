Business Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on August 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,837 VND/USD on August 11, up 11 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic First 7 months of 2023: The US remains Vietnam's largest export market The US remains the largest importer of Vietnamese goods during the first seven months of 2023 with an estimated turnover of 52.4 billion USD. It was followed by China with a projected figure of 58.6 billion USD.

Business World trade centres of Binh Duong, Mumbai, Shenyang reach deals The world trade centres of Binh Duong New City, India’s Mumbai and China’s Shenyang signed memoranda of understanding on economic and trade cooperation, as part the 2023 Asia Pacific Regional Meeting of the World Trade Centres Association (WTCA) in the southern province of Binh Duong on August 10.

Business Hai Phong, China's Hainan share experience in seaport, logistics management The Management Board of Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) held a working session with a delegation from Danzhou city, the Chinese province of Hainan on August 10.