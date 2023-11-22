Vietnam gives highest priority to special relationship with Laos: PM
Vietnam always treasures and gives the top priority to its special relationship with Laos, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told visiting Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Hanoi on November 22.
The PM pledged that Vietnam will further support Laos in building an independent, self-reliant economy and a contingent of quality personnel, and emphasised the need to intensify economic connectivity and share development paths, for the sake of people.
For his part, Kommasith conveyed regards from Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and other high-ranking leaders of Laos to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other high-ranking leaders of Vietnam.
He noted with pleasure the effective developments of the Vietnam-Laos special relationship, and commended Vietnam’s valuable support to Laos during its past struggle for national independence, as well as its present cause of national construction and defence.
Host and guest shared the view that the bilateral political relations have been tightened, and other cooperation areas like defence, security, economy, culture, education and training as well as collaboration between localities have received due attention and made progress.
Chinh asked relevant ministries and agencies of the two countries to quickly review cooperation fields, coordinate to remove obstacles to key joint projects, and work together to bring the relationship to a new page.
The leader suggested the two sides closely coordinate to implement high-level delegation exchanges and important cooperation mechanisms between the two countries, including the 46th meeting of the Vietnam - Laos Intergovernmental Committee, and support each other at multilateral forums.
Vietnam will continue to support as much as possible to help Laos successfully assume the 2024 ASEAN Chairmanship, he promised.
Kommasith informed Chinh about the results of the tenth Vietnam-Laos foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting he co-chaired earlier the same day in Hanoi, and noted that the two countries will maintain their close coordination and cooperation in regional and international issues./.