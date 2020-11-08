Health Bladder tumours difficult to treat Eighty percent of bladder tumours are cancerous and difficult to treat, according to Dr Nguyen Hoang Luong of the urological endoscopy department at Binh Dan Hospital in HCM City.

Health Two imported COVID-19 cases reported on November 6 afternoon Vietnam recorded two imported COVID-19 cases on November 6 afternoon, raising the country’s total number of infections to 1,212, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam shares experience in applying technologies in COVID-19 prevention The Ministry of Information and Communications partnered with the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs to hold a workshop on the application of technologies in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in Hanoi on November 5.

Health No COVID-19 cases reported on November 5 afternoon Vietnam had no new COVID-19 infections to report on November 5 afternoon, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.