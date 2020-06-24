Vietnam goes through 69 days without new COVID-19 community cases
Members of the Cho Ray hospital quick response team instructs medical staff at Ba Ria hospital in how to put on protective clothes (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam went through 69 days recording no COVID-19 infections in the community as of 6 am on June 24, reported the the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
No new cases were reported during the 12 hours from 6pm June 23, leaving the total number unchanged at 349.
Among the 349 cases confirmed in the country so far, 209 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
The number of recoveries in Vietnam now stands at 329, or 94.3 percent of the total, and zero fatalities have been reported to date.
Most of the 20 remaining patients are now in a stable condition, with two testing negative for the coronavirus once and three negative at least twice.
Currently, only 15 patients test positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease.
Some 6,318 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or were in pandemic-hit areas are under medical monitoring or quarantine./.