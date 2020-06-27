Health Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry A ventilator model produced by Vinsmart, a member of Vingroup, has obtained approval for sale from the Ministry of Health.

Health UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers The United National Development Programme (UNDP) has donated three Ohmni Robots to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to help protect frontline doctors and nurses from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Health Vietnam enters 71st day without COVID-19 local transmissions Vietnam has entered the 71st day in a row without new COVID-19 infections among the community as of June 26 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.