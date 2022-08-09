Environment Seven blue whales spotted off south-central Vietnamese coast A total of seven blue whales have been seen swimming off the coast of De Gi beach in Phu Cat district in the south central province of Binh Dinh.

Environment Environment sector asked to harmonise economic development-environmental protection relations Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh on August 4 asked the environment sector to make breakthrough changes in mindset and enhance public awareness of sustainable and environmentally-friendly lifestyle, thus harmonising the relationship between economic development and environmental protection.

Environment Tropical depression to bring rains to coastal areas A low-pressure area has developed into a tropical depression in the northern area of the East Sea, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meterological Forecasting (NCHMF).