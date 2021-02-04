Politics Lao PM sends congratulations to PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the 11th-tenure Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and Prime Minister of Laos, on February 3 sent a message of congratulations to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on his re-election as Politburo member of the 13th-tenure Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Politics Diplomatic corps, int’l organisations updated on Party Congress’s outcomes The Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations held a meeting in Hanoi on February 3 to inform diplomatic missions and international organisations in Vietnam about the outcomes of the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Lao, Cambodian parties congratulate Communist Party of Vietnam on 91st anniversary The Central Committees of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) have extended congratulations to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on the CPV’s 91st founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 - 2021).

Politics Cambodian leader congratulates Vietnam on success of National Party Congress President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen on February 3 held phone talks with Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong to congratulate Vietnam on the success of its 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).