The four suspects escorted by Vietnamese police officers (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese police and border guards handed over four wanted Chinese nationals to Chinese police at Huu Nghi international border gate in Vietnam's northern province of Lang Son on June 10.Chinese police issued arrest warrants for the four suspects, namely Yang Quing Feng (born in1989), Nong Zheng Quan (1982), Huang Yong Qiang (1967) and Yang Wen Jin (1986) – for illegal trading of goods and solid waste.According to the anti-smuggling department of China’s Shantou city, since 2017, Yang Wen Jin and his accomplices have organised a ring to smuggle 242 tonnes of salangane nests worth some 2 billion CNY (289.1 million USD) from the Vietnam – China border area to Indonesia and Malaysia. The tax they have avoided amounted to 590 million CNY (85.3 million USD).Receiving a request for collaboration to capture the suspects from the Ministry of Public Security of China, Vietnamese police began an investigation that led to their arrests in Lang Son city on June 6 this year.-VNA