Illustrative image (Photo: Vinexad)

– The seventh Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo 2022 (VHHE) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from December 1-3, with 255 stalls and 208 exhibitors from 12 countries and territories taking part.Co-organised by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade’s Industrial Development Centre and the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad), the event is expected to open up new opportunities to mechanical engineering businesses at home and abroad as it will gather suppliers from a wide range of spheres like manufacturing, production, mechanics, construction and DIY devices.Over 1,000 products branded Spear & Jackson, Onishi, Snap-on, Milwaukee, EGA Master, Knipex, Minh Hoa, Naniwa, Elora, Stabila, and others will be on display.Concurrent with the VHHE will be the Vietnam International Machinery & Supporting Industry Fair that will showcase Vietnam’s support industry products to promote supply capacity and improve self-reliance of the domestic mechanical engineering sector.Apart from business-to-business and business-to-consumer activities during the two events, a series of seminars will discuss topics such as the development of the support industry supply chain for electronics and household electricity, and the supply capacity of the support industry.Visitors to the event will have a chance to experience robotic demonstrations and learn about key products via tours of factories.The DIY Workshop will also return with the unique concept “Enjoy your DIY time”, giving visitors a look at how wooden products are made./.