Vietnam has 147,358 COVID-19 cases to report on March 7
A health workers gives a COVID-19 vaccine shot to a resident of Le Dai Hanh ward in Hanoi's Hai Ba Trung district. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged 147,358 COVID-19 infections on March 7, bringing the country’s caseload since the start of the pandemic to 4,582,058, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the new cases, 23 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
Hanoi continued to top the daily numbers with a record 32,317 transmissions, and 15 deaths, in the past 24 hours. It was followed by Nghe An (10,153), Bac Ninh (7,873), Phu Tho (4,326).
A further 78 COVID-related deaths were reported, raising the nation's death toll to 40,891.
As many as 36,993 COVID patients made a full recovery, with the total number of recovered patients in Vietnam reaching 2,718,440.
4,104 COVID patients are in serious or critical condition with the majority requiring oxygen, 327 requiring invasive ventilation and eight on life support.
More than 197.9 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Vietnam so far, including over 180.8 million doses for adults and about 17 million for children aged 12-17./.