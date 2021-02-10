Health New COVID-19 cases raises national count to 2,109 In the past 12 hours to 6am February 11, 18 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Hai Duong (15 cases) and Quang Ninh (3 cases) provinces, taking the national count to 2,109, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health official inspects COVID-19 prevention, control in HCM City Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son on February 10 asked Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City to be ready to admit COVID-19 patients in case of overload in other medical facilities.

Five more COVID-19 cases recorded in HCM City, Gia Lai Ho Chi Minh City on February 10 documented one more COVID-19 infection related to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport hotspot, the HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) said.

Vietnam logs one new COVID-19 infection in Bac Giang Vietnam documented one locally-transmitted COVID-19 case in the northern province of Bac Giang in the past 12 hours as of 6 am on February 10, taking the national tally from the latest outbreak to 484 cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.