Vietnam has 21 COVID-19 cases to report on February 10
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing at the Hai Ba Trung district Medical Centre in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 21 COVID-19 infections in the past 12 hours to 6pm on February 10, including 20 locally-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among the community cases, 14 were in the northern province of Hai Duong, four in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, and one each in Ho Chi Minh City and the northern province of Quang Ninh.
The imported case, a 31-year-old Indonesian expert, was quarantined immediately after arrival in Ho Chi Minh City.
The national count now reaches 2,091, with 1,197 local cases.
Six more patients were given the all-clear, raising the total recoveries to 1,480, while the number of fatalities remained at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 18 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 twice and four thrice.
More than 114,796 people are being quarantined across the country./.
