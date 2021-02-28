Vietnam has no COVID-19 case to report on February 28 morning
Vietnam saw no new COVID-19 case over the past 12 hours to 6am February 28, making the national tally unchanged at 2,432, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Hanoi disinfects schools to welcome back students (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) –
Among the total, 1,530 were locally infected, including 837 cases since January 27.
A total 1,844 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, and the death toll remains at 35.
Among those still under treatment, 32 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 50 twice and 100 thrice.
By February 27 afternoon, 10 provinces and cities had gone through 14 consecutive days without new locally-infected cases of COVID-19.
As many as 63,054 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or returned from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantine across the country./.
