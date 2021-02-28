Health Six COVID-19 cases reported on February 27 Six COVID-19 cases were detected over the past 12 hours to 6pm February 27, raising the national tally to 2,432, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Aid offered for development of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine The Ministry of Health (MoH) on February 27 received 20 billion VND (866,620 USD) from conglomerate Vingroup for the clinical trials of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine COVIVAC.

Health No new case reported on February 27 morning No COVID-19 case was detected over the past 12 hours to 6am February 27, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Made-in-Vietnam vaccine enters 2nd phase of human trials The first 35 volunteers received injections of the locally-produced Nano Covax vaccine in the 2nd phase of human trials at the Military Medical University in Hanoi on February 26. Nanocovax is Vietnam’s first COVID-19 vaccine to reach the human trial stage.