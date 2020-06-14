A doctor puts on protective gear before entering a hospital room for COVID-19 patients (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Vietnam has had no community infection of COVID-19 for full 59 days as of 6am June 14.



The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on June 14 morning that no new case was reported from 6pm June 13 to 6am on June 14.



Total confirmed cases in the country were at 334, with 194 imported cases which were quarantined immediately after arrival, posing no threat of spreading in the community.



The number of recovered patients was 323, or 96.7 percent of total cases, and there has been zero fatality.



Among 11 patients under treatment, one has tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, and three others have tested negative for at least twice.

More than 10,270 people who had close contact with positive cases or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine across the country./.







