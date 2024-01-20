Politics Infographic Vietnam - Romania traditional friendship Vietnam and Romania enjoy traditional friendship and cooperation with a rich history spanning 74 years (1950-2024). Bilateral relations are developing in all fields, including politics, diplomacy, economics, security and defence, culture, and education and training.

Politics PM meets Vietnamese community in Hungary Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives from the Vietnamese community in Hungary in Budapest on January 19, as part of his official visit to the European country.

Politics PM speaks on Vietnam’s policy at National Public Service University in Budapest Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited National Public Service University in Budapest on January 19 (local time) where he delivered an important policy speech before delegates from political, military, diplomatic circles as well as scholars and students.

Politics Party official pays working trip to Italy, Vatican Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung led a delegation to Italy and the Vatican for a working trip from January 16-19.