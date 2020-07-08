Environment Tuyen Quang boasts over 25,000 ha of certified forest The northern province of Tuyen Quang has had more than 25,000 hectares of forest granted sustainable forest management certificates in accordance with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) standards, and is among the localities with the largest planted forest area that has received certification.

Environment Quang Binh: Over 40 animals released in national park The management board of Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in central Quang Binh Province in collaboration with the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Centre released wild animals back into nature on July 5.

Environment Tra Vinh builds embankment to prevent coastal erosion The Tra Vinh Province People’s Committee has approved the construction of a sea embankment project worth 46 billion VND (nearly 2 million USD) to prevent coastal erosion along the Con Nhan beach.

Environment Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain Torrential rain and heavy floods over the weekend have caused almost damage worth almost a half million USD to northern mountainous provinces.