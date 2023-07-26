Beef stew (or bò kho in Vietnamese) is a popular Vietnamese dish that can be consumed on its own, or accompanied by a baguette on the side, Taste Atlas writes.

The dish includes ingredients such as diced beef, carrots, lemongrass, cinnamon, chili, pepper, garlic, and shallots, all of them simmered in a spicy and aromatic broth.

Placed 52nd in the list, bò kho can also be served over noodles, and it is customary to serve a variety fresh herbs on the side, Taste Atlas added.

Meanwhile, banh cuon - a popular Vietnamese street food item, takes the 76th place. It consists of steamed rice rolls stuffed with pork, mushrooms or both. It takes a special kind of skill to prepare these steamed rolls, which should always be extremely thin and translucent, Taste Atlas noted.

TasteAtlas food rankings are based on the ratings of the TasteAtlas audience, with a series of mechanisms. For the “100 Best Rated Breakfasts in the World” list until July 24, nearly 19,700 ratings were recorded./.

VNA