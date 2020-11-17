Health Vietnam enters 75th day free of COVID-19 community infections As of 6am on November 16, Vietnam went through 75 consecutive days without COVID-19 infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam records nine more imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded nine new imported COVID-19 cases on November 15 morning who were quarantined upon their arrival in the country, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.