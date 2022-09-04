Vietnam held to goalless draw with Palestine in friendly match
In the match (Photo: VNA)Phu Tho (VNA) - Vietnam’s U20 team was held to a goalless draw in a friendly match against Palestine on September 3 at Viet Tri Stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho.
Vietnam joined the match with a strong squad and had a lot of chances to score, while their Palestinian opponents demonstrated a tight defence and quick counterattack.
The match was a warm-up for the Vietnamese team before they move to Indonesia for the 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U20 qualifiers in less than two weeks ahead.
Vietnam will play in Group F alongside Hong Kong (China), Timor Leste and hosts Indonesia. Palestine will be in Group C with Japan, Yemen, Laos and Guam.
Most of the U20 Vietnamese players are from the U19 team that triumphed at the 2022 International Thanh Nien (Youth) Newspaper Cup after a series of victories against Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia./.