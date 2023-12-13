Society NIC works to strengthen human resources training for semiconductor industry The National Innovation Centre (NIC) is building a project on developing human resources for the semiconductor industry as part of the country’s efforts to provide 50,000 engineers for the industry, according to NIC Vice Director Vo Xuan Hoai.

Society Homeland Spring to be held in HCM City The annual “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring), the biggest external and cultural event for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, will be organised in Ho Chi Minh City on February 1-2, 2024 (the 22nd and 23rd days of the 12th Lunar month), according to the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.

Society Da Nang airport’s Terminal T2 receives Welcome Chinese certification The Da Nang International Airport’s Terminal T2 became the first in Southeast Asia to receive the Welcome Chinese certification on December 11.

Society President hosts top citizens from ethnic minority groups President Vo Van Thuong on December 12 hosted 70 representatives out of 500 reputable citizens from ethnic minority groups across the country.