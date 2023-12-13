Vietnam helps Laos upgrade army history museum
A ceremony was held in Vientiane on December 13 to inaugurate a project upgrading the Lao People's Army History Museum at a cost of 4.6 million USD funded from the Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam.
The project upgrading the Lao People's Army History Museum is inaugurated on December 13. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – A ceremony was held in Vientiane on December 13 to inaugurate a project upgrading the Lao People's Army History Museum at a cost of 4.6 million USD funded from the Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam.
Addressing the event, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Chansamone Chanyalath said that the project, which started in 2019 and includes the upgrading of the museum’s structural system and exhibition areas. The project has turned the museum into a centre for storing, preserving and managing historical artifacts, keeping records of victories of the Lao People's Army under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.
The museum has also become a destination for domestic and foreign visitors who are keen on exploring the history of the Lao People's Army through artifacts marking and reenacting important historical events, he said.
With an area of about 17,000sq.m in the capital city's centre, the Lao People's Army History Museum was put into operation in 1976 and has gone through a number of repairs and upgrades./.