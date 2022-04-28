Business Vietnam draws over 10.8 billion USD of FDI in four months Vietnam attracted over 10.8 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of this year, equivalent to 88.3 percent of the amount recorded in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Smarthome market revenue to hit 453 million USD by 2026 The revenue of Vietnam’s smarthome market is expected to reach nearly 240 million USD this year and 453 million USD by 2026.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,140 VND/USD on April 28, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Binh Duong province targets smart, sustainable development The southern province of Binh Duong is poised to develop sustainably towards a smart, civilised and modern metropolitan area, helping realise the goal of transforming Vietnam into a developed country.