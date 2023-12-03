Videos Craft villages boosting development of cultural industry Within the strategy for developing Vietnam’s cultural industry, approved by the Prime Minister, handicrafts are a foundation for developing creative designs and cultural tourism. More work, however, is required for the sector to contribute strongly to the development of the cultural industry.

Culture - Sports Gia Lam Train Factory - An industrial heritage boasting historical values The Gia Lam Train Factory was founded in 1905 during French colonial rule. Over time, both the Gia Lam Train Factory and the Hanoi Train Station have been transformed into innovative complexes. This revitalisation has breathed new life into the industrial heritage of the area, while also contributing to the development of creative tourism in Vietnam’s capital.