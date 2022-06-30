Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic (interactive) FDI attraction tops 14 billion USD in six months Vietnam reached more than 14 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first six months of 2022, announced the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Politics Vietnam, UK to step up educational cooperation Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son and British Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi agreed to enhance the countries’ educational cooperation during a meeting in London on June 29.

Politics Vietnam asks for Jordan’s cooperation in helping Vietnamese survivors of Aqaba gas explosion Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son asked Jordan to support the Embassy of Vietnam in citizen protection and providing reliefs for Vietnamese survivors of a toxic gas leak at the port of Aqaba while talking to Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi over the phone on June 29.