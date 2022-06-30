Vietnam hopes to enhance parliamentary ties with UK: Top legislator
Vietnam wishes to share experience with the United Kingdom (UK) in legislative affairs, especially in the building of the legal framework, policies and mechanisms to support the Government in realising international commitments, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Speaker of the UK House of Lords John Mcfall during their talks in London on June 29 (local time).
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) meets Speaker of the UK House of Lords John McfallHanoi (VNA) - Vietnam wishes to share experience with the United Kingdom (UK) in legislative affairs, especially in the building of the legal framework, policies and mechanisms to support the Government in realising international commitments, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Speaker of the UK House of Lords John Mcfall during their talks in London on June 29 (local time).
The two leaders discussed the situation of relations between the two countries and the two parliaments with the hope that Vietnam and the UK, especially the parliaments, will jointly set out new orientations and solutions to deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields.
They stressed the need to enhance the comprehensive and substantive relations, both bilaterally and multilaterally, and agreed to maintain all-level delegation exchanges and contacts.
Regarding trade and investment collaboration, Hue emphasised that the UK is currently Vietnam’s third biggest trade partner in Europe and its leading European investor.
An overview of the talks (Photo: VNA)Showing their delight at progress in two-way trade as it hit 6 billion USD last year, both sides proposed the two countries continue bringing into full play the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) to facilitate UK businesses’ expansion of investment in Vietnam, particularly in green finance, pharmaceuticals, health, digital technology, education, startup and clean energy.
NA Chairman Hue said Vietnam welcomes the G7's decision to include it among the first three countries to assist in realising UNCOP 26's commitments, hoping that the UK will share its experience in building the roadmap and policies in this matter.
Speaker John Mcfall appreciated Vietnam's serious participation in international commitments on environmental protection and emission reduction, affirming that the UK will support Vietnam in this field.
Hue thanked the UK for having donated nearly 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam through bilateral channels and COVAX Facility, and provided medical equipment worth 500,000 GBP (606,700 USD) for the country through the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).
The two leaders stressed the importance of closer cooperation in addressing global issues, as well as appropriate behaviours in international relations, on the basis of respecting international law and global approach, intensifying dialogue and avoiding confrontation.
Hue said he hopes the two parliaments will closely cooperate, and make parliamentary ties an important pillar of the two countries' strategic partnership, contributing to further elevating the relations, building up political trust and enhancing people-to-people exchanges./.