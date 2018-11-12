Leading policymakers, scientists, and experts from Asia’s health sector and representatives from the World Bank gather at the 11th Asia-Pacific Future Trends Forum in Hanoi (Source: sggp.org)

– Leading policymakers, scientists, and experts from Asia’s health sector joined representatives from the World Bank at the 11th Asia-Pacific Future Trends Forum in Hanoi on November 12 to discuss global trends on health-related policies and to seek solutions to current challenges facing the sector.The two-day event is jointly held by the Vietnam Medical Association (VMA) and the Switzerland-based Novartis Group.Addressing the forum, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Viet Tien said that Vietnam is striving to follow the trend of prophylactic medicine in preventative treatment, as well as improving the early detection and timely treatment of diseases.To that end, the country needs to draw up detailed and specific strategies with a thorough understanding of future health patterns, as well as gain support from both local and foreign policymakers, experts, and organisations, Tien added.Nguyen Thi Xuyen, Chairperson of the Medical Association of Southeast Asian Nations (MASEAN) for the 2018-2020 tenure and VMA President, stated that the forum offers a chance for delegates to meet, share experience, and learn from global trends on health care policies towards the target of building a sustainable and effective health care system. This goal hopes to improve the quality of health care services not only in Vietnam, but other nations in Asia as well, thus intensifying health cooperation in the region.At the event, representatives from numerous Asian nations, including the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, delivered speeches on the demand for an effective, operational health care system and challenges related to infectious and non-infectious diseases facing countries with an increasing growth rate and rapidly aging population in Asia.They are also expected to discuss how to support relevant ministries and sectors towards building sustainable health care systems in Asian nations, and how to combine digital and traditional solutions in health care services so as to bring about outstanding benefits for patients. –VNA