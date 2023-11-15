Politics President Vo Van Thuong to pay official visit to Japan President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse will pay an official visit to Japan from November 27 – 30 at the invitation of the Japanese State, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on November 15 in response to reporters' query about Japan's announcement on the visit by the Vietnamese President.

Politics 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties heralds new chapter of Vietnam - Luxembourg relations Vietnam and Luxembourg are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (November 15, 1973 - 2023), which is believed to herald a new chapter of their ties that Vietnam should optimise in the time ahead.

Politics Ho Chi Minh City strengthens relations with China’s Shanghai city A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen held talks with Chen Jining, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shanghai on November 14 within the framework of their working trip to China from November 13-18.

Politics Vietnam to help seek solutions to Asia-Pacific, UNESCO issues: official As the Vice President representing the Asia-Pacific of the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference, Vietnam will help build consensus and seek appropriate solutions to urgent issues of the Asia-Pacific and UNESCO, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc.