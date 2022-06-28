Politics Vietnamese, Hungarian top legislators hold talks National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Hungarian counterpart László Kövér had in-depth talks in Budapest on June 27 (local time) on various issues in the Vietnam-Hungary relations with parliamentary cooperation and coordination at international and regional mechanisms as an important pillar.

Politics President receives Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for visiting Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong in Hanoi on June 27.

Politics Vietnamese, Australian foreign ministers hold talks Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong held talks on June 27 as part of the latter’s ongoing official visit to Vietnam from June 26-28.

Politics NA Chairman receives Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association's leaders National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received a delegation of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association led by its President Botz László in Budapest on June 27.