Vietnam, Hungary seal judicial cooperation deal for 2022-2023
Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long and his Hungarian counterpart Judit Varga on June 27 signed a cooperation programme between the two ministries for the 2022-2023 period, as part of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s ongoing official visit to Hungary.
Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long (L) and his Hungarian counterpart Judit Varga sign the cooperation pact under the witness of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Hungarian counterpart László Kovér. (Photo: VNA)
The signing ceremony was witnessed by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Hungarian counterpart László Kovér.
Per the pact, the cooperation contents focus on topics that Vietnam needs experience and Hungary has strengths such as asset recovery mechanism in corruption cases, one-stop shop mechanism, the application of information technology in civil judgment enforcement, and non-conviction based confiscation, among several others.
The formats of activities will be flexibly implemented in both online and offline forms following specific situations.
Also on the same day, the two ministers had a working session to discuss ways to beef up the two ministries’ legal and judicial collaboration.
Highlighting extensive room remained for judicial cooperation, Long hoped the Hungarian side, who is experienced in legal system building and judicial reform, will further support his ministry and other Vietnamese legal and judicial agencies.
Agreeing with Long, Varga said Hungary has many famous law faculties and hoped that Vietnamese students will choose them for their study abroad.
Concurring with Varga on the importance of legal training collaboration in sustaining strong legal and judicial ties between the two sides, Long said he will pay attention to the matter in the time to come.
He also invited the Hungarian minister to visit Vietnam at a appropriate time, and Varga accepted the invitation with pleasure./.