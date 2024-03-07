World Retail gives boost to Vietnam’s economic outlook: Hong Kong-based news site Retail activities in Vietnam saw an impressive 8.5% increase in February, marking a significant boost in the country's economic outlook for the early months of 2024, reported an article published on the Hong Kong-based news site bnnbreaking.com on March 6.

Business High-quality products announced as voted by consumers in 2024 The Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Products on March 7 announced a list of 529 businesses with products winning the high-quality title voted by consumers in 2024.