Business 550 OCOP products introduced in capital city A fair introducing products meeting standards of the “One Commune – One Product” (OCOP) programme kicked off in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district on July 24, displaying 550 OCOP products and more than 2,000 other goods and specialties of 27 provincies and cities nationwide across 150 stalls.

Business R&D spending key to join global supply chain: executives Challenges will overwhelm opportunities for Vietnamese part suppliers if they are unable to find ways to upgrade technology and meet international production standards, business executives said on July 24.

Business Farm produce needs to meet tough EU standards under EVFTA: Experts The agriculture sector needs to address challenges related to branding, geographical indications, traceability, and intellectual property to take full advantage of the free trade agreement Vietnam has signed with the EU, speakers said at a meeting on July 24.