Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha joins a dialogue with representatives from coroporations and investment funds within the framework of the 53rd World Economic Forum in Davos. (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – Vietnam is actively implementing a roadmap for an improved legal framework for better attracting green finance and green technology; and encouraging green production and investment, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

He made the statement on January 16 while attending a dialogue on green finance and sustainable development within the framework of the 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Switzerland.



Speaking at the event, Ha emphasised that considering the green economy and green transformation an important growth engine in the long term, Vietnam is facilitating green transition, energy transition and transition to a circular and low-carbon economy.

In addition, in the context of digital transformation in all fields and at all levels in the country, Vietnam requires cooperation in digital transformation and exploitation of digital resources.

Ha called on corporations to step up investment, support Vietnam in green growth, and well implement international commitments to sustainable development and climate change, including those deliverd at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.



Leaders of corporations expressed their impressions at Vietnam's GDP growth, congratulated the country on its economic development achievements and appreciated its economic prospects.



Investors also applaued Vietnam's commitment to carbon neutrality at the COP26 as well as the negotiation process to establish a Just Energy Transition Partnership.

On that basis, international corporations and investment funds expressed their wish to accompany the Vietnamese Government, actively seek investment opportunities and implement green projects in Vietnam in the future./.