Culture - Sports Idyllic beauty of Sung village in Hoa Binh province Sung village in Cao Son commune, Da Bac district, in Hoa Binh province is a popular destination for both domestic and foreign visitors thanks to its rustic and unspoiled natural landscapes and the traditional customs and habits of the Dao Tien ethnic minority people.

Culture - Sports Charity golf tournament in Canada raises fund for violence-hit women The Vietnamese Consulate General in Vancouver and the ASEAN member consulates-general held a friendly sports event called the "Charity Golf Tournament" on August 11 to mark ASEAN Day and raise funds for social activities in British Columbia province of Canada.

Culture - Sports Vietnam-Japan festival imbued with cultural exchange, friendship A Vietnam-Japan festival took place in Hanoi on August 12, featuring a myriad of exciting activities to celebrate the five-decade diplomatic relations between the countries (September 21, 1973-2023).