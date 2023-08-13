Vietnam - India art exchange held in Lao Cai
The Deaprtment of Culture and Sports of the northern moutainous province of Lao Cai, and the Swami Vivekananda culture centre at the Indian Embassy in Vietnam co-organised a Vietnam - India art exchange programme in Lao Cai city on August 12.
The event aims to cultivate and strengthen the traditional relationship between the two countries in general, as well as promote friendship between Lao Cai province and India through cultural and artistic, and tourism activities.
In her opening speech, Vice Director of the provincial Deaprtment of Culture and Sports Sung Hong Mai stressed that the event is part of activities to celebrate the 76th anniversary of India's Independence Day, thus enhancing the friendship between the two countries.
The programme offers a chance for local residents and visitors to experience and immerse themselves in the unique folklore space of India through folk music works with a contemporary touch performed by the Tetseo Sisters band; and works imbued with cultural identities of ethnic groups in Lao Cai by artists from the provincial Ethnic Art Troupe, Mai said.
Nearly 20 performances of traditional singing and dancing were meticulously choreographed, attracting thousands of spectators.
Recently, Lao Cai authorities have coordinated with the Indian Embassy to organise cultural exchange activities such as International Yoga Day, and welcomed many Indian art troupes to perform, in order to introduce India’s incredible culture to local residents./.