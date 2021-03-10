Politics Da Nang city plans to host annual Vietnam-RoK festival The central city of Da Nang is planning to host an annual Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) festival to boost cultural exchanges, investment promotions and development of tourism, trade, health care and education, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh has said.

Politics Party Central Committee wraps up second plenum The second plenary meeting of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on March 9 morning after nearly two days of working, completing all of the set agenda items.

Politics Infographic Important dates in legislative election The followings are the 16 important dates in the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Central Party Committee discusses whole-term agenda, personnel work The second plenum of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on March 8 under the chair of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.