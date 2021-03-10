Vietnam, India boost defence collaboration
Vietnam and India have agreed to quickly carry out defence cooperation activities after the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control and the two Governments remove movement restrictions.
The consensus was reached by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia and Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane during their phone talks on March 9.
Nghia affirmed that over the past years, the two countries’ cooperation in general and their defence collaboration in particular have thrived.
Vietnam always attaches importance to developing its comprehensive and substantial relation with India as well as the bilateral cooperation so as to maintain peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the two countries, he added.
General Naravane suggested both sides step up all-level delegation exchanges, especially young soldiers.
Meanwhile, the Vietnamese officer proposed intensifying cooperation in training, military medicine, information technology, UN peacekeeping and military sports.
He expressed his hope that the outcomes of the phone talks will contribute to enhancing the bilateral collaboration./.