Politics Deputy PM receives CEO of US energy company Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 15 for Scott Kicker, Founder and CEO of the US-based Gen X Energy Company, which is exploring a liquefied natural gas project worth over 6 billion USD in Vietnam.

Politics Politburo examine development of Hue, Buon Ma Thuot cities Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Politburo on November 15 to examine two projects reviewing the 10-year implementation of the Politburo’s conclusions on developing Hue and Buon Ma Thuot cities.

Politics ASEAN transport ministers’ meeting ends with important agreements The 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting (ATM 25) and related meetings have been a success with the signing of a number of important agreements to facilitate air, maritime and land transportation, Transport Minister Nguyen Van The told a press conference in Hanoi on November 15.

Politics Vietnam marks 25th anniversary of UNCLOS’s entry into force The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 14 to mark the 25th anniversary of the entry into force of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and Vietnam’s membership of the treaty.