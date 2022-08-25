Business Longan trade fair opens in Hung Yen province A trade fair to promote the sale of longan and other agricultural products of the northern province of Hung Yen opened on August 25.

Business Vietnam int’l furniture, home accessories expo to resume later this month The Vietnam International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair (VIFA-EXPO) will open in Ho Chi Minh City on August 31 after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam targets over 70% mechanisation rate for crop production by 2030: Minister Vietnam aims to reach a minimum rate of 70% of mechanisation in crop production by 2030 and income of a farmer will be around 120 million VND (5,140 USD) per year by 2030, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said on August 25.

Business Masan denies selling Omachi instant noodles directly to Qianyu – supplier in Taiwan Masan Consumer had neither exported nor sold Omachi shrimp flavoured instant noodles directly to Qianyu Co., Ltd to export to Taiwan (China), the Vietnamese firm said on August 24 after a batch of the noodles was returned for destruction as reported by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA).