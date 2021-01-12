Vietnam, India strengthen defence ties
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Indian Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar co-chaired the 13th Vietnam-India defence policy dialogue at deputy ministerial level which was held on January 12 via videoconference.
An overview of the 13th Vietnam - India defence policy dialogue at deputy ministerial level from Nha Trang. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Indian Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar co-chaired the 13th Vietnam-India defence policy dialogue at deputy ministerial level which was held on January 12 via videoconference.
The two sides agreed that despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the defence cooperation between Vietnam and India has been maintained and developed with the implementation of agreements signed by leaders of the two countries and Defence Ministries.
They spoke highly of the organisation of online conferences to carry out agreed plans and exchange experience in preventing and fighting COVID-19 as well as seek measures to promote post-pandemic cooperation.
Both sides agreed that in the future, they will continue to effectively conduct cooperation contents, especially outcomes of the high-level talks between the two Prime Ministers on December 21, 2020 and the telephone talks between the two Defence Ministers on November 27, 2020.
Once the pandemic is totally controlled, the two sides will continue exchanging delegations at all levels as well as increasing activities in personnel training and cooperation among armed forces, as well as collaboration in defence industry, UN peacekeeping operation as well as coordination at multilateral forums.
Earlier, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Vinh and the Charge d'Affaires of the Indian Embassy to Vietnam attended a ceremony to inaugurate the second phase of the Information Technology-Foreign Language Centre under the University of Telecommunications, which used the non-refundable aid worth 5 million USD from the Indian Government./.