Politics Journalists make huge contributions to nation: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has hailed the huge contributions generations of Vietnamese journalists had made to the cause of national liberation in the past and the country’s development today.

Politics NA discusses socio-economic matters The National Assembly began discussing the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget performance in 2019 and early 2020 on June 13.

Politics NA approves chairpersons, members of National Election Council The 14th National Assembly (NA) continued its ninth session on June 12 with personnel of the National Election Council (NEC) among the issues high on the agenda.