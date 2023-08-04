Politics Infographic Vietnam, Switzerland enjoy robust cooperation Vietnam and Switzerland have enjoyed thriving cooperation since they established ambassadorial-level diplomatic relations on October 11, 1971.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, WEF bolster partnership Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is in Beijing for an official visit to China and attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Since the relationship was set up in 1989, cooperation between Vietnam and the WEF has become more substantive, focusing on important fields like macro policy consulting, plastic waste reduction, and sustainable agriculture.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol paid a state visit to Vietnam from June 22-24 at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong.