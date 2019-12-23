Politics Vietnam People’s Army has high militancy: Russian professor The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) has high militancy, powerful motivation and good combat experience, said Prof. Vladimir Kolotov, General Director of the Ho Chi Minh Institute of the Saint Petersburg State University in Russia.

Politics Vietnam Defence White Paper debuted in Cuba The Vietnamese Embassy and the Office of Vietnamese Defence Attachés in Cuba held a ceremony in Havana on December 20 to debut the Vietnam Defence White Paper 2019.

Politics Embassy hosts year-end gathering for Brazilian journalists The Embassy of Vietnam in Brazil has hosted a year-end gathering for 20 Brazilian journalists from the communications and friends of Vietnam group.

Politics Vietnamese Party delegation visits Uruguay, Argentina A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Nguyen Huy Tang, visited Uruguay and Argentina from December 15 – 21 to foster bilateral relations and cooperation.