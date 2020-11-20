Politics Infographic 10th session of 14th NA wraps up successfully The 10th session of the 14th NA has wrapped up successfully with all tasks set for the session being completed.

Politics Spokeswoman: Vietnam attaches importance to ties with Cambodia Vietnam always attaches importance to and gives high priority to its good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive and sustainable cooperation with Cambodia, said Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Vietnam has turned a crisis into an opportunity for success: Diplomat Vietnam did a good job as the ASEAN Chair this year, and the more than 80 documents adopted at the 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits last week is a proof that the country has turned a crisis into an opportunity for success, the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ambassador to the bloc Lim Sung-nam has said.