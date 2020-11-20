Vietnam, Indonesia hope for peace, stability in Libya
Vietnam and Indonesia have called on the sides involved in Libya to continue implementing their freshly reached ceasefire agreement and move forwards with elections so that peace and stability will soon be established in the nation.
At the event (Photo: NNT)
Indonesia Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Dian Triansyah Djani, speaking also for Vietnam, made the statement at a UN Security Council’s briefing on UN Supported Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) held on November 19.
He welcomed UNSMIL’s facilitation of the 5 5 Joint Military Commission and its efforts to establish a ceasefire monitoring mechanism.
He went on to welcome the agreement by Libyan parties to move forward with presidential and parliamentary elections in 2021.
He noted amid COVID-19, the humanitarian must be prioritised, including the compliance with the international law on the matter.
Both nations also took the occasion to highlight the importance of a prompt appointment of a new UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Libya.
Other participants from UN member states voiced similar comments, lauding positive developments in Libya.
At the function, Stephanie Williams, Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General and head of the UNSMIL, outlined recent developments in the country including a nationwide ceasefire agreed on October 23 and the adoption of a political roadmap to presidential and parliamentary elections to be held on December 24, 2021./.