Vietnam, Indonesia share experience in waste management auditing
The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) and the Audit Board of Indonesia (BPK) shared experience in auditing waste management at the third joint workshop held in Hanoi on August 11.
Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam Ngo Van Tuan (standing) speaks at the third joint workshop with the Audit Board of Indonesia in Hanoi on August 11. (Photo: VNA)
In his opening remarks, SAV Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan said his office particularly appreciates the support and assistance from the BPK in terms of environmental auditing.
He noted that in 2018, within the framework of the USAID Governance for Inclusive Growth project, BPK specialists helped the SAV with performance and environmental auditing techniques to serve the audit of environmental management at industrial parks in the northern province of Bac Ninh.
The official considered the workshop a scientific forum for the two agencies’ staff members to learn each other’s experience in this regard.
BPK Chairperson Isma Yatun said challenges relevant to emissions and impacts on the environment are a big concern of countries around the world as they are closely related to the building of sustainable economies.
In Indonesia, waste management is the top priority, showing the country’s commitment to developing a sustainable economy and protecting the environment. To do that, the BPK has carried out a number of waste management audits, she went on.
The same day, Auditor General Tuan hosted a reception for Yatun and her BPK delegation./.