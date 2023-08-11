Society Strong measures needed to resolutely eradicate illegal fishing: Minister Strong measures must be taken to resolutely eradicate illegal fishing in foreign waters in order to address the European Commission (EC)’s warning against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, stressed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan.

Society Vietnam proposes solutions to strengthen ASEAN anti-drug cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen Nguyen Duy Ngoc on August 11 suggested major solutions for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to raise the efficiency of anti-drug cooperation.

Society Nearly 80 foreign scientists attend 4th international workshop on advanced materials As many as 250 domestic and international scientists are taking part in the Fourth International Workshop on Advanced Materials and Devices (IWAMD 2023), which opened on August 11 in the northern province of Thai Nguyen.

Society HCM City eyes to become multi-centre urban area The southern metropolis, Ho Chi Minh City, aims to become a multi-centre urban area by following a transit-oriented development (TOD) model, according to its general planning for construction by 2040, with a vision to 2060.