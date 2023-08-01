Vietnam, Indonesia vow to strengthen defence cooperation
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien had a bilateral meeting with Lieut. Gen. Donny Ermawan Taufanto, Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence, in Jakarta on August 1.
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (L) and Lieut. Gen. Donny Ermawan Taufanto, Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence. (Photo: qdnd.vn)Jakarta (VNA) – Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien had a bilateral meeting with Lieut. Gen. Donny Ermawan Taufanto, Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence, in Jakarta on August 1.
The meeting took place as part of Chien’s visit to Indonesia to attend the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting (ADSOM) and ADSOM Plus (ADSOM+).
The two sides shared the view on the good friendship between Vietnam and Indonesia, saying they have made continuous efforts to promote the bilateral cooperation in a comprehensive, practical, and effective manner.
The signing of the agreement on the boundaries of exclusive economic zones between Vietnam and Indonesia in December 2022 was a milestone in the bilateral ties, creating a foundation for the two countries to step up cooperation between their forces at sea, including naval forces and coast guards, the officers said.
They noted progress in the bilateral deffence collaboration, particularly in all-level delegation exchange, the implementation of the defence policy dialogue mechanism at the deputy ministerial level, cooperation between naval forces and coast guards, and personnel training.
Chien suggested the two sides maintain their coordination in preparation for the upcoming official visit to Indonesia by the Vietnamese Minister of National Defence and his attendance at the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM Plus, as well as for the defence policy dialogue at the deputy ministerial level slated for October in Vietnam.
The two sides should maintain and enhance cooperation in the existing areas while expanding it to new fields where both have potential and need like defence industry, military medicine and training, and soon reach an agreement on join patrol to intensify cooperation between their naval forces, Chien said, expressing his hope that Vietnamese and Indonesian law enforcement forces at sea will handle humanely violations by fishermen.
He affirmed the support of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence to its Indonesian counterpart as ASEAN Chair 2023, saying he believed that the successful organisation of military-defence meetings this year will contribute to enhancing solidarity, unity and centrality of ASEAN.
The Indonesian officer thanked the Vietnamese ministry for its support and active participation in the events organised by the Indonesian ministry, as well as Indonesia’s initiatives this year./.