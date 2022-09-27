Business Seven enterprises assigned to import over 100,000 tonnes of sugar Seven enterprises were assigned tariff quotas with a total volume of 109,000 tonnes at a recent sugar import auction organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Hung Yen pledges maximum support to foreign investors Hung Yen is willing to give maximum support to foreign businesses, including those from Taiwan (China), stated Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Quoc Van while working with a delegation of Taiwanese electronics firms in the locality on September 26.

Business Algeria looks to promote trade, economic cooperation with Vietnam Algeria is committed to developing economic cooperation and trade with Vietnam by establishing a strategic partnership mechanism capable of fully exploiting the economic potential of the two countries on the ground of mutual benefit, acting director general of the National Agency for the Promotion of Foreign Trade (ALGEX) Abdelatif El Houari has said.

Business European enterprises optimistic about Vietnam’s economy: EuroCham European firms have shown their optimism about the Vietnamese economy, which is recovering strongly after the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) Nguyen Hai Minh has said.