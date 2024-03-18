Society Vietnam officially launches food safety management system The Ministry of Health’s Vietnam Food Administration (VFA) and the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety have announced the official operation of a comprehensive food safety management system in Vietnam.

Sci-Tech Vietnam releases Provincial Innovation Index for first time The Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) on March 12 released the Provincial Innovation Index (PII) 2023, the first of its kind so far.

Videos Da Nang preparing to build professional semiconductor sector The central coastal city of Da Nang is moving towards developing a semiconductor industry to restructure its economy towards high technology. To that end, the city has established a Semiconductor Training Centre, while local universities have also conducted courses to train students for the sector.

Sci-Tech Telecom companies enter bidding race for 5G rights Vietnam's telecom companies on March 7 entered a bidding race over the rights to develop and exploit the country's 5G 2500-2600 MHz band for the next 15 years.