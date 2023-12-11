Society Hanoi students win six medals at Int’l Junior Science Olympiad All six students who are all 10th graders from Hanoi have won medals, including one silver and five bronze, at the 20th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) in Thailand.

Society Multidimensional poverty rate to reduce to 2.93% at end of 2023 The multidimensional poverty rate in Vietnam will reduce to 2.93% in 2023, a drop of 1.1 percentage points compared to last year, according to the Government’s report on the implementation of the national programme on sustainable poverty reduction.

Society Bac Giang’s urban planning database effective The Bac Giang provincial Department of Construction is actively rolling out various digital transformation applications to efficiently serve the State management and local socio-economic development, said its Deputy Director Nguyen Ngoc Son.

Society Da Nang becomes home to hundreds of storks A mound along the Han River, at the foot of Tran Thi Ly Bridge in Da Nang city, has become a shelter for nearly a thousand storks in recent times. In the heart of the bustling city, the storks are growing in number and creating a unique sight that attracts crowds of tourists and photographers.