Visitors at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo 2023 (IEAE Hanoi) opened in Hanoi on November 2.

Jointly organised by the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad), and Chaoyu Expo of China, the three-day event aims to boost partnerships between Vietnamese businesses and foreign firms, and the development of a high-quality electronic consumer market in the country.



Covering 10,000sq.m, this is one of the large-scale thematic exhibitions in Vietnam, which will feature tens of thousands of electrical and household electronic appliances, smart devices, computers, phones, accessories and game equipment, and electronic components, as well as other products from over 200 businesses and producers.



IEAE Hanoi is a "technology fest" for the Vietnamese electronics market in particular and the Southeast Asian market in general.



It encourages the consumption of high-quality electronic and entertainment products, while committing to building an efficient and professional "one-stop shopping" platform, providing a smart exhibition experience for buyers in Hanoi and across Vietnam.



Deputy Director of the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade To Ngoc Son emphasised that Vietnam is a potential consumer market for many electronic products. Vietnam's import turnover of phones, computers, electronic products, household appliances and components from the world in 2022 reached 105.2 billion USD, an increase of 6.2% compared to 2021.



Within the framework of the event, forums and seminars will be organised, focusing on the development of electronics, household electrics, and smart devices as well as solutions to promoting innovation and the development of these sectors./.

