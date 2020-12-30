Vietnam Int’l Fashion Festival showcases various art forms
HCM City (VNS/VNA) — The 2020 Vietnam International Fashion Festival (VIFF) featured a combination of various art forms like an orchestra, classic ballet, magicians' show, dance, and installation art.
The five-day event, which concluded in HCM City on December 29, attracted the participation of 400 models and artists.
A large number of local and foreign models took to the catwalk as part of the festival.
It was the first international fashion event in the country and featured the works of 13 outstanding designers in the Vietnamese fashion industry, including Adrian Anh Tuan, Hoang Minh Ha, Tuan Tran and Pham Dang Anh Thu.
Among them is the latest wedding dress collection running with the theme of 'Glory' by designer Pham Dang Anh Thu.
The collection features brocade embroidery and makes use of sheer chiffon material as a means of honouring the charming beauty of any bride.
Kieu Loan, the first runner-up at Miss World Vietnam 2019, wore a gorgeous sparkling wedding dress on the catwalk.
The participation of Tieu Vy, Miss Vietnam 2018, was also a highlight of the event.
In another show, designer Le Lam debuted his collection 'C'est La Maison', a line inspired by buildings in HCM City from the 1980s.
The collection uses key colours such as white and black to highlight a dynamic and modern city at night.
According to the organising board, a panoply of shows will be arranged after the 2020 VIFF, including the International Music Festival and the Vietnam International Movie Festival.
They are set to be held in famous tourist destinations across the country, aiming to create a series of fashion and lifestyle events and promote Vietnamese culture and tourism./.